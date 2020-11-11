Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that led to crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

GM says it’s cooperating in the probe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 10,507 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Latest News

A yacht hit a bridge in Matlacha, Fla., on Wednesday after coming loose from its moorings in...
Eta: Boats break loose in Matlacha, Fla.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta weakens to a tropical storm as Florida prepares for hit
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency,...
UN agency: Iran uranium stockpile still violates atomic deal
Amy Rose said she identified her record as being among those challenged by the Nevada GOP.
Military spouses say Nevada GOP called them potentially fraudulent voters