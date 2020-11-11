City of Bowling Green honors Veterans Day with online campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Veterans Day parade for the City of Bowling Green was canceled this year due to COVID-19, so the city decided to honor our veterans in a different way. The City hosted an online campaign, asking locals to submit photos of veterans so they could post to social media.

“During the entire month of October, we requested that folks send in photos of their favorite local veteran, we received, I’d say in the end, probably close to 50 photos. And we took those, and we put them in a format where we could put them online, just saying thank you to all these different individuals that are from the bowling green and Warren County area who have served,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Bowling Green, Kim Lancaster.

Here are some of the photos that were submitted and posted to social media.

Thank you to everyone who sent photos of their favorite Veteran for our 2020 Veterans Day celebration. And mostly, thank you to everyone who currently serves or who has served. #BGVets2020 Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

“Honoring and supporting our veterans is, is one of the most important things we can do, especially this time of year. And we know that there were many people who were disappointed that we weren’t able to do the parade. So it was so important, as much more important than any other event we’ve had to cancel this year to make sure they understand how much we as a city as a government, appreciate them and what they’ve done, not just for our local community, our state, our country and beyond. It’s just our way of saying thank you. And it’s time when everybody needs folks to come together right now, and have a little bit of a positive attitude. And we wanted to make sure that we said thank you for those veterans of our community,” said Lancaster.

