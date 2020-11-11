Election 2020 and the Latino Vote

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The General Election showcased just how important getting out and voting is.

But how does it look when taking into context the demographics addressing one group in particular Hispanics and Latinos?

“I think this is the first time on my Facebook timeline, at least that I see the most amount of Latino voters personally from at least on my page. So I know that more people are going and that more people voted in this election than they had before in the past,” says Addi Hernandez, a member of the Higher Organization for the Promotion of Education.

In Kentucky, according to the Pew Research Center, 1.7% of the voter population is Latino.

When you put that into perspective that’s approximately 56,000 out of a total of 3,371,000 eligible voters.

“Over the course of the last five years, we have seen an increase in individuals becoming naturalized being eligible for naturalization in our community and proactively taking that step of engaging in their civic duty to vote.” -- Leyda Becker, International Communities Liaison

For Francisco Serrano, the desire to run for office was a personal one, that sparked after a tragic accident claimed the life of his cousin. He says voting is survival.

"And you know, a lot of the times, growing up, we didn’t really think about voting in that way, in a way that it, it is part of survival. We saw a lot of that hesitation at times. But the thing that I noticed that would break just all that hesitation was when I would share my story.”

H.O.P.E Member Addi Hernandez says social media was a big factor in getting people out to vote.

“I noticed a lot of my friends on there voting, posting the pictures that they voted, also putting information about people that how they can request their absentee ballots so that people are sure that they have access to that, even if they choose not to do that in person that they’ve got other options.”

Recently elected to Bowling Green City Commission, Carlos Bailey spoke on voting, he says “you know, a lot of people don’t feel like that voting is going to change their present situation. So sometimes they want to sit out. And well, we will always try to make sure that you do vote, and you know, run also.”

Francisco Serrano who ran for city commission says, “get registered now. And if not now, you know, it’s going to be something that we will often put off. But it is something that is part of our survival, and if not just our survival our families.”

