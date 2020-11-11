Fiery crash closes bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky ‘for days’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says a fiery crash could keep a bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky closed for days. Gov. Andy Beshear says intense heat from the fire has delayed inspections of the Brent Spence Bridge. The bridge is a crucial link for interstate commerce. Officials say a truck hauling potassium hydroxide and another truck crashed on the northbound deck of the bridge Wednesday morning. Beshear says the fire has been contained. But he says the heat from the blaze has made the bridge too hot for bridge inspectors. He says damage to the bridge and its concrete decking is visible.

