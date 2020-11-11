Advertisement

Glasgow Christmas Parade will be held this year

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping you up to date on holiday plans in your community this season. Due to the pandemic, they will look different or not take place at all this year, but several communities will keep the holiday magic going.

Glasgow, host of typically the largest and longest Christmas parade in our area, tells 13 news that they will hold their parade this year.

“We found no good reason not to have the parade this year if we use the CDC guidelines, social distance, wear masks,” said Ernie Meyers, with the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

While the parade tradition will go on this year it will look different.

“We are asking each unit to limit the participation on each float to 10 people, wear face masks and if they throw candy which this year we are allowing they need to wear gloves,” said Meyers.

The Glasgow Christmas parade route will also be longer this year encouraging onlookers to spread out in an effort to promote social distancing.

The parade will be on December the 5th.

