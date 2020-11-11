Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor said Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April and should take the pandemic more seriously. The Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor reported an additional 14 deaths, raising the death toll to 1,604.

Those reported lost to the virus Wednesday include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

There were 1,274 Kentuckians currently hospitalized, 297 in ICU and 151 on ventilator.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

New cases by county below.

