Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor said Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April and should take the pandemic more seriously. The Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor reported an additional 14 deaths, raising the death toll to 1,604.

Those reported lost to the virus Wednesday include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

There were 1,274 Kentuckians currently hospitalized, 297 in ICU and 151 on ventilator.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

New cases by county below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green

Latest News

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Fastrac Food Mart Armed Robbery
Streamathon hosted by Community Mission Foundation.
T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation hosts ‘Streamathon’ fundraiser
'Taps' played at the Veterans' Wall of Honor during Veterans Day ceremony.
Veteran stories; casting light on appreciation and healing
If you couldn’t make it out to donate on Wednesday, you can also drop off donations to the...
Scottsville Police Department hosts annual Toy Drive
“Honoring and supporting our veterans is, is one of the most important things we can do,...
City of Bowling Green honors Veterans Day with online campaign