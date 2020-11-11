Advertisement

Humana commits to hiring 600 more veterans in Kentucky

Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Health insurer Humana Inc. says it plans to hire an additional 600 military veterans and 150 military spouses in Kentucky during the next four years. Gov. Andy Beshear says Humana’s announcement is an example of how businesses can turn “our gratitude into action” by hiring veterans. The governor joined Humana executives for the virtual announcement Tuesday. Humana is based in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s also the type of job creation that Kentucky’s leaders are hoping will be repeated throughout the business sector to heal an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 10,507 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Latest News

Seatbelt enforcement campaign begins this month
Election 2020 and the Latino Vote
Election 2020 and the Latino Vote
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green
The former LMPD officer who was fired following the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment...
Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
More people are decorating for Christmas early this year (WBKO)
People are putting up Christmas decorations early this year because of pandemic