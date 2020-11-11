People are putting up Christmas decorations early this year because of pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Are you someone who gets in the Christmas spirit early, or waits until after Thanksgiving? Some people 13 News talked to on Tuesday said they usually wait at least until after Thanksgiving to get out the Christmas tree, but 2020 is a little different.

“I’m strictly day after Thanksgiving on decorating,” Ashley Pardue said. “Of course I have two little ones, and with the stress of 2020 and all of the unknown we knew that this was certain and we could decorate and it would give us some peace and joy that I think we all could use right now.”

Pardue put up a tree at her house and workplace about one week ago. She said several of her friends have also taken to putting up decorations early this year.

“I actually had several friends I know that started decorating on Halloween night and that’s way too early!” Pardue said.

One woman visiting Fountain Square Park said she has put a few lights up but has not got her Christmas tree out yet, though is thinking about it.

“I am one of those people, I don’t usually do it until after Thanksgiving,” Anita Torbett said. “I’ve been looking at the tree in the garage thinking ‘I am going to put that up.'”

Torbett said she misses being able to see friends during this time, so the holiday decor could spread some cheer.

“I really think it has got something to do with COVID. I love to get out and do things, and see people but right now I can’t do what I want to do. It would just light things up!” Torbett said.

Christmas is now 45 days away. The city of Bowling Green has already set out some lights and decorations in Circus Square Park.

