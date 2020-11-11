Scottsville Police Department hosts annual Toy Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s nearing Christmas and the Scottsville Police Department along with the Scottsville-Allen County Fraternal Order of Police are hoping to change the lives of children in the district this year by hosting their annual toy drive.

The police department set up various locations at Dollar General and Family Dollar locations in Scottsville, hoping to encourage people to help donate toys and food items for families in need this holiday season.

“This year I think we have signed up 440 families to do this, we will hand out in December, it’s a drive-thru area this time instead of the families going in and picking out stuff," said Scottsville-Allen County FOP President, John Rose.

If you couldn’t make it out to donate on Wednesday, you can also drop off donations to the police department, the FOP, or area schools.

