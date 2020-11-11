Seatbelt enforcement campaign begins this month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘The Click It or Ticket’ campaign begins Nov 16 and runs to Nov 29.

Law enforcement across the state of Kentucky will be participating in the campaign this month to enforce the use of seatbelts,.

Drivers are reminded to use their seatbelts during the heightened enforcement.

Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says vehicle safety includes “buckling up, every trip, every time.”

Kentucky had 567 motor vehicle fatalities last year.

That number includes 300 people who weren’t properly restrained.

