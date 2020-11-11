Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)

Etsy users say it has.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
AP source: Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff
Senator Marco Rubio is calling the high-stakes senate runoff races in Georgia the "showdown of...
The "showdowns of all showdowns" is happening in Georgia
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Fastrac Food Mart Armed Robbery
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta remains a tropical storm as Florida prepares for 2nd hit