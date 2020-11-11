Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Part of the Kentucky Transpark is under construction, and that is because a new opportunity is coming. Significant progress is being made on the Dollar General Distribution Center announced about three months ago.

“We feel incredibly blessed. Companies continue to have confidence in the economy here,” President of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Ron Bunch said.

The 160,000 square foot building is a $26 million dollar investment for the company that will employ 65 people.

“When you pull into the Transpark, and I highly recommend that to anyone to go see what’s going on, you’ll see Dollar General with major construction going on, and we just announced that project just a few months ago,” Bunch explained.

The most recent company to announce a move into the Transpark is Nova Steel. It will occupy the building adjacent to where the Dollar General Distribution Center is being built.

“And when you go a little bit further into the Transpark and look upon the hill, Crown Cork & Seal is building 327,000 square feet. It is one of the largest projects announced in Kentucky.”

Bunch went on to say that Bowling Green has three of the top ten projects being worked on in Kentucky right now.

“What a blessing that is for the Transpark and for the construction workers working on that and their families. The ongoing operations that will be in those facilities will pay great wages and support a lot of families in our community,“ Bunch said. "So we couldn’t be more excited and more thankful for the huge economic activity that is happening in our area right now.”

The benefits of the investments the companies are making into Bowling Green are predicted to reach further than the jobs they will provide. They are expected to help boost the local economy, which is good news considering what the pandemic has done to the financial system.

“Their presence here helps grow our economy even bigger and help recirculate the money in the economy after it grows so it will lift up a lot of families and businesses. Right now while everyone is still struggling through COVID, we feel especially pleased and thankful that these things have happened," Bunch said.

All three projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2021. Bunch said so many people within the overall economic development team including city and county officials came together to make the projects happen, which has been a great accomplishment in general, but especially during a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.