Veteran stories; casting light on appreciation and healing

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Among the names inscribed on the wall that honors the brave in Glasgow, is a tribute to the veterans lost this year.

“It’s more about the ones that have passed and the families that are left behind,” said Bruce Wilcoxson with the Disabled American Veterans Department of Kentucky.

Uniforms, patches, and medals were notably seen in a small crowd while veterans themselves were paying respect to their own at Glasgow’s Veterans' Wall of Honor.

Combined centuries of service and war among these vets -- some untold stories taken to their graves, others told openly for the first time.

“We got shot down and captured,” said Vietnam Veteran, Donald Gray.

Gray has experienced war that’s left him with more than one scar.

“I was setting trip flares up one night, and one of them blew up in my face,” he explained.

Speaking almost unphased, Gray unleashed war stories that he sadly carried home with him, only decades later coming to terms with the impact of these experiences.

“I found out too I suffered from PTSD," said Gray.

Stories alike and similar are what motivated retired Navy man Michael Uptegraff to serve vets free food after the ceremony.

“It’s simply just to give back to the veterans. So we believe in the idea of freedom and the freedom that we have is brought to us by veterans,” said Uptegraff who served 20 years in the Navy.

Freedom was also possible because a veteran father who passed away in September.

“He is already on the wall and his brothers are on the wall. There were six of them and they served at the same time,” said Kim Barley, father of a veteran on the wall.

Whether a family member left behind, or a vet themself, thank them. Thank them for their bravery, their sacrifice, and their stories as this too offer glimpses of healing.

“Talking is the best part of healing," said Gray. "It’ll take a lot of it for what I went through.”

The association had to cancel the parade and dinner due to COVID-19. You can apply to add a veteran’s name to the wall in Glasgow online.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.