WATCH - Abundant Sunshine Returns Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies are gradually clearing this evening, which sets us up for a much sunnier Thursday!

The rest of the work week will feature fair skies with readings more typical for mid-November. Daytime highs will reach the low 60s Thursday with cooler overnight lows around 40. Another reinforcing shot of cool air dives in for Friday, with highs likely not getting out of the 50s. We will close out the week with more sunshine, though.

For the weekend, Saturday starts dry and should stay mainly rain-free, although a front will be on the approach for Sunday. This may squeeze out a few light showers Saturday evening through early Sunday afternoon. The weekend certainly won’t be a washout, though. It will be a little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, another shot of cooler air arrives Monday. Expect fair skies through Wednesday, with a slow warming trend late in the going.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 63, Low 40, winds N-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 59, Low 36, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds. A Late Day Shower Possible. High 65, Low 53, winds SE-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 80 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-0.91″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 20)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

