Advertisement

WATCH - Abundant Sunshine Returns Thursday!

More Seasonal Air Taking Over
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies are gradually clearing this evening, which sets us up for a much sunnier Thursday!

The rest of the work week will feature fair skies with readings more typical for mid-November. Daytime highs will reach the low 60s Thursday with cooler overnight lows around 40. Another reinforcing shot of cool air dives in for Friday, with highs likely not getting out of the 50s. We will close out the week with more sunshine, though.

For the weekend, Saturday starts dry and should stay mainly rain-free, although a front will be on the approach for Sunday. This may squeeze out a few light showers Saturday evening through early Sunday afternoon. The weekend certainly won’t be a washout, though. It will be a little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, another shot of cooler air arrives Monday. Expect fair skies through Wednesday, with a slow warming trend late in the going.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 63, Low 40, winds N-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 59, Low 36, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds. A Late Day Shower Possible. High 65, Low 53, winds SE-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 80 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-0.91″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 20)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus

Latest News

We are seeing cool conditions to end the week with temperatures near average.
WATCH - Cooling down after this morning's showers!
Tracking cooler conditions for Veterans Day
WATCH - Morning showers followed by a cool and drier afternoon
Say goodbye to the 80s!
WATCH - Rainy Tonight, Cooler Wednesday
Tracking some rain for later today!
WATCH - Showers moving in later today, cooler conditions on the way!