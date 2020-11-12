3 kids test positive for meth, mother charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Records show a Kentucky mother is facing charges after three of her children tested positive for methamphetamine. News outlets cited an arrest warrant in reporting that 27-year-old Malayanah Root was charged Monday with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Officer John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous proximity” to drugs and Root was their primary caretaker. It wasn’t immediately clear if Root has an attorney.

