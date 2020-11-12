A sunny and seasonable Thursday in south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet Veteran’s Day morning, things are cool and dry for the next few days, but more rain and cooler conditions are on the way!

Whiskey Runner will love today's weather with plentiful sunshine and dry conditions to run in the park! (WBKO)

The cold front that brought us rain and breezy winds is now off to the south and east and behind it is chilly and dry conditions! High pressure centered over Toledo, Ohio will keep things dry through the remainder of the week with highs expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s under sunny skies. A very weak cold front will sneak through the region Thursday night into early Friday morning and bring a few mid level clouds into the area for Friday morning, which could bring us some wonderful sunrise photos! The front has no moisture but it will provide cooler conditions for Friday. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s, once again under sunny skies!

Saturday will see clouds increase to become mostly cloudy ahead of a warm front which will arrive late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday. Showers are possible on Saturday, though it will be difficult to accomplish in the dry air at the start. We expect showers to develop late Saturday night into Sunday though as a low pressure system moves through the Great Lakes. This system will bring the potential for some strong winds in some showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible. Gusts could reach 35 mph in some showers, so secure anything outside on Saturday before the winds arrive. More showers are expected on Sunday morning before the front passes through around the later morning hours. After this, expect temperatures to drop (similar to Veteran’s Day morning) with breezy conditions continuing.

Chilly air is with us at the start of the week with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s through Wednesday morning with dry conditions. Then temperatures rebound in the mid-to-upper 60s for highs, which is above average for this time of the year. The remainder of the week into the holiday week will see similar conditions, however moisture looks to return to the region so some showers are possible the weekend before Thanksgiving week. As we inch closer towards Turkey Day, we’ll update the forecast so you will know what to plan before the hot meals hit the table! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny. Seasonable. High 63. Low 38. Winds N at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High 59. Low 36. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 63. Low 55. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1909)

Record Low Today: 16 (2019)

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 46

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-0.91″)

Yearly Precip: 49.98″ (+7.71″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.