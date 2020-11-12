Bowling Green City School district confirms new COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet from BG City Schools, The Bowling Green City School district confirmed seven cases of COVID-19.

These cases include four students at Bowling Green High School, one student at Bowling Green Junior High School, one student at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary, and one employee at Potter Gray Elementary.

School health professionals have worked with staff to notify all individuals considered school contacts and providing information about quarantining.

The Barren River District Health Department follows the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures. An individual who has been within six feet for a cumulative time of 15 minutes, regardless of mask-wearing, is considered a contact. A contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case must quarantine for 14 days following the last exposure to the confirmed case.

