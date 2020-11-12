Bowling Green Independent School District provides week 11 update

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Superintendent Gary Fields provided the following message about the Bowling Green Independent School District as it pertains to the future of the 2020-2021 school year.

"Good afternoon,

The end of the semester is quickly approaching and I’d like to provide you with an update, as well as give you a timeline and considerations for future decisions. While I am encouraged by our local community and school district’s response to this pandemic, I echo concerns of our state and national leaders regarding the upcoming holidays. In our community, almost all individuals in local stores and businesses are wearing masks and social distancing. Our employees and students continue to make efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at school by following our protocols. However, we are experiencing community spread in a season with more time spent indoors by families and friends. Almost all COVID-19 cases can be traced to household and social situations where masking and social distancing did not occur.

As an example, we recently experienced an increase in the number of cases at Bowling Green High School. The majority of those cases can be traced back to one non-school-related event. As a result of these cases, students from three extracurricular groups are now quarantined. We are also seeing an increase in the number of household contacts and quarantines in our elementary schools and Bowling Green Junior High. Over 130 individuals working in or attending schools are currently quarantined due to potential or household exposure. We are monitoring all data as we discuss both our day-to-day operations and decisions for the weeks ahead.

On or before December 4, I plan to announce the learning format for face-to-face instruction to begin after the winter break. It is important for you to know that the format we choose for January 2021 may not be the same for the entire spring semester. Our state and local COVID-19 circumstances will determine our format, but when we can do so with minimal risk, we will work to have students in our schools for face-to-face learning, either with our current hybrid model or with more traditional in-person learning. We also ask that if your family has not already discussed the spring semester, please begin to consider if you will need a change of enrollment for your student(s), from in-person to the Virtual Academy or from the Virtual Academy to in-person.

During this time of Thanksgiving, we continue to be thankful for the support and partnerships we have with our schools, with you, and with our community. The last several months have been difficult for everyone, and we have each overcome challenges. No matter the learning format we choose, our school district and families will continue to work together to best meet the needs of the children in this community.

Sincerely,

Gary Fields, Superintendent."

