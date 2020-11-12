Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Fastrac Food Mart Armed Robbery

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a robbery that took place on the morning of November 9, 2020 at Fastrac Food Mart at 2926 Nashville Road.

Officers spoke with employees and viewed video surveillance which showed an unknown male enter the store, pointing a handgun at the employees, who then complied with the suspect’s demands, as he took cash from the register area. He then took off to an unknown location

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

