Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related orders putting restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to the contain spread of COVID-19.

The ruling Thursday delivers a victory for Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in a legal fight with the state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.

The case revolved around the governor’s emergency powers. The court’s decision comes amid Kentucky’s worst outbreak of the virus. The Supreme Court ruled Beshear’s orders are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying the pandemic “is precisely” the type of emergency requiring a response by the governor under state law.

