Advertisement

Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 in south Dallas on Wednesday when a man in a dark colored car drove up to him, police said.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city, authorities said.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 in south Dallas on Wednesday when a man in a dark colored car drove up to him, police said. The man got out of his car with a gun in his hand and walked up to Noble’s vehicle.

Noble got out of his car and began running south on the freeway. The gunman gave chase and began shooting, hitting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital and the bystander is expected to survive.

Police said they don’t know why the man attacked Noble, and they only described the suspect as Black. He remains at large.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath from the firey crash on...
Fiery crash closes bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky ‘for days’
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus

Latest News

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacts to projected Biden win
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after...
UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in...
‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election warfare clouds chances for COVID relief bill
thgf
Open-Air Job Fair