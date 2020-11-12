Advertisement

SAFY of Bowling Green encourages local adoption during National Adoption Month

SAFY of Bowling Green is known for accepting luggage and totes to help children in need around the country. During this time however, the adoption/foster agency isn’t need more luggage, but instead is encouraging people to consider adopting children in our region.(SAFY.ORG)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- SAFY of Bowling Green is known for accepting luggage and totes to help children in need around the country. During this time, however, the adoption/foster agency doesn’t need more luggage but instead is encouraging people to consider adopting children in our region.

“Since it is National Adoption Month, this month of November, we are trying to raise awareness about adoption across the state of Kentucky. Right now there are about a little more than 3000 kids that are in care that have the goal of adoption,” said Vanessa Sewell, of SAFY of Bowling Green. “We have about 150 children that are waiting to find foster parents that are appropriate for them to be adopted into. So, anybody that’s interested in getting started in foster care, that’s interested in adopting any of these children, there are 150 in our area that is waiting to be adopted right now. And there are about 600 that are changing their goal to adoption, so they will be available shortly as well.”

Join us for Story-time as we kick off National Adoption Month!

Posted by SAFY of Kentucky on Monday, November 2, 2020

“So for the kids that don’t end up being adopted, they end up with the goal of emancipation. And that means that when they turn 18, they leave the foster care system. They’re not adopted by anybody, a lot of times, they’re out on their own. And they have an increased risk of becoming homeless, of not completing college, or learning any sort of trade to help them whenever they leave the security of the state. We do have a program that’s called independent living, they can stay in the custody of the state until they’re 21. And they have the advantage of having college paid for or their apartment is paid for as long as they’re in college or working. So they do have some opportunities. But this the statistics on those, they’re pretty slim, if they do decide to take the opportunity to stay in the custody of the state. If they don’t, then they’re on their own. And I don’t know about you, but when I was 18, I was not ready to be out on my own without any sort of support system. So If they have that opportunity to become adopted before they leave the foster care system, then I think they absolutely should take it,” said Sewell.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting children with help from SAFY of Bowling Green click here.

