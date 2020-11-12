Advertisement

The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday, Nov. 12 that the three-time Grammy winner will perform at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.(GRABOWSKI | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be the headline performer on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Weeknd said he’s humbled by the opportunity. He posted a photo of himself with the logo of the halftime show on social media to announce the news.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the singer said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”

The Weeknd broke though into mainstream with his smash hit “Can’t Feel My Face” that was featured on his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He’s had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering “After Hours,” which was released in March.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He’s also won Grammys for his album “Starboy” and the song “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” said Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on CBS.

It’s the second year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer. “Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is, Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year’s duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath from the firey crash on...
Fiery crash closes bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky ‘for days’
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus

Latest News

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacts to projected Biden win
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after...
UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in...
‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election warfare clouds chances for COVID relief bill
thgf
Open-Air Job Fair