Advertisement

T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation hosts ‘Streamathon’ fundraiser

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The T.J. Community Mission Foundation will be hosting its annual fundraiser virtually on Friday. The live event called -Streamathon will take place Friday night at 7 p.m.

The event will air at Streamathon.com, Facebook and your local cable channels. The event will include live entertainment with music from Disorderly Conduct and a live auctioneer.

The online auction is open now, and will close during the event Friday night.

“People that won’t be available on Friday night can go on the website and go on the website and bid. A great time to do holiday shopping,” said Jim Lee, EVP with T.J. Samson Regional Health.

Money raised will help support the new “Shanti Niketan Hospice Home which is set to open in early January.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green

Latest News

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Fastrac Food Mart Armed Robbery
'Taps' played at the Veterans' Wall of Honor during Veterans Day ceremony.
Veteran stories; casting light on appreciation and healing
If you couldn’t make it out to donate on Wednesday, you can also drop off donations to the...
Scottsville Police Department hosts annual Toy Drive
“Honoring and supporting our veterans is, is one of the most important things we can do,...
City of Bowling Green honors Veterans Day with online campaign