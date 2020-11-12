T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation hosts ‘Streamathon’ fundraiser

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The T.J. Community Mission Foundation will be hosting its annual fundraiser virtually on Friday. The live event called -Streamathon will take place Friday night at 7 p.m.

The event will air at Streamathon.com, Facebook and your local cable channels. The event will include live entertainment with music from Disorderly Conduct and a live auctioneer.

The online auction is open now, and will close during the event Friday night.

“People that won’t be available on Friday night can go on the website and go on the website and bid. A great time to do holiday shopping,” said Jim Lee, EVP with T.J. Samson Regional Health.

Money raised will help support the new “Shanti Niketan Hospice Home which is set to open in early January.

