Todd Alcott preparing for new role as Mayor of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day has come and gone, and Bowling Green is welcoming its first new mayor in nearly ten years.

“It feels incredible. I’m very humble by the people in Bowling Green that voted for me, and I just want to say congratulations to the other two, Chris Page and Tom Morris. They ran great campaigns,” Mayor-elect Todd Alcott said.

Alcott said in preparing for the position he has sought advice from every former Bowling Green mayor that is still living.

“One of them we actually share a similar background, we’re both teachers. Patsy Sloan was the very first female mayor of Bowling Green,” Alcott explained. “She told me, ‘Todd just be yourself,' and that was great advice."

In the past few years the city has sometimes seen a strong divide between some city commission members and the mayor. Alcott said he plans to build a strong working relationship with the commissioners right off the bat to help meet in the middle and get things done.

“I think it’s about building that relationship. It’s about looking at each other eye to eye and saying ‘okay, I understand where you’re coming from, I understand what you want, here is what I’d like to do,' and then try to build within that relationship a sense of trust,” Alcott explained.

He said he has reached out to all of the newly elected or re-elected city commissioners already to try and set up a time they can meet and talk one-on-one about how they can work together.

As far as priorities for the city, Alcott is an advocate for expanding broadband in the city. He said working as a teacher he sees first hand the need for accessible internet in this day and age.

Alcott also wants to team up with Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel to discuss ways we can further recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community has been affected by the COVID crisis. We have a baseball field that hasn’t had a baseball game in almost a year,” Alcott said. “So we have serious issues that we need to listen to our city managers and find out what are some of the key things we can do to help,”

Todd Alcott said he will proudly continue working at Warren East High School as a JROTC teacher.

“To be a mayor of Bowling Green or to be a city commissioner, it’s to actually be a working member of our community, so absolutely I am going to working at Warren East.”

Alcott served the country for 21 years and said he plans on using his leadership experience from the military to continue to serve the Bowling Green community.

