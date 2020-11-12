Advertisement

Warren RECC, NCTC expand high-speed internet pilot in Warren County

Nov. 11, 2020
Alvaton, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanks in part to a grant from the Warren County Fiscal Court, Warren RECC and Tennessee-based telephone cooperative NCTC will expand its high-speed internet pilot in Warren County.

The Warren County Fiscal Court approved $300,000 to help in the expansion of the joint pilot on October 28.

The expansion area includes approximately 350 Warren RECC members in southeast Warren County, adjacent to the current pilot area.

“The Warren County high-speed internet pilot is seeing some success, and demand continues to grow. However, in the rural areas, we need more than half the potential customers to sign up to be able to replicate this model across the county. We would like to thank the Warren County Fiscal Court for providing funds that will allow us to continue to find ways to expand this effort for the benefit of our members,” said Dewayne McDonald, President, and CEO of Warren RECC.

The company encourages members in both the original and expanded pilot areas to visit this website to sign up or register their interest.

According to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, Warren County has struggled to get high-speed internet into the more rural areas of the county.

“These two companies came together with a common goal and created a solution for our residents. I am pleased that the Warren Fiscal Court was able to provide funding to help expand the pilot and help find ways to get more county residents to sign up. I look forward to more positive results and hopefully more expansion in the very near future.”

