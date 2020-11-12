Advertisement

BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup held a news conference Thursday to discuss the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact it is having on healthcare, education and the economy.

Mike Sherrod, CEO of Tristar Greenview Hospital said there were around 70 cases of the virus hospitalized locally and 100 cases regionally. Connie Smith, CEO of Med Center Health said they were bringing in staff to help with the surge.

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said they were considering enforcement of guidelines to stop spread of the virus. “We didn’t being this virus here, but we’re going to run it out if we can,” said Wilkerson.

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said he believed most businesses were complying with recommendations, but that he had been to a restaurant where nobody was wearing masks and had seen bars packed “shoulder to shoulder."

Watch below.

BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup

BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens.

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath from the firey crash on...
Fiery crash closes bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky ‘for days’
Kentucky Transpark (WBKO)
Three new additions to Kentucky Transpark make for economic growth in Bowling Green

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19