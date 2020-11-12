BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup held a news conference Thursday to discuss the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact it is having on healthcare, education and the economy.

Mike Sherrod, CEO of Tristar Greenview Hospital said there were around 70 cases of the virus hospitalized locally and 100 cases regionally. Connie Smith, CEO of Med Center Health said they were bringing in staff to help with the surge.

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said they were considering enforcement of guidelines to stop spread of the virus. “We didn’t being this virus here, but we’re going to run it out if we can,” said Wilkerson.

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said he believed most businesses were complying with recommendations, but that he had been to a restaurant where nobody was wearing masks and had seen bars packed “shoulder to shoulder."

