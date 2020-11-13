16 Annual Med Center Health Foundation Charity Ball virtual event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday, November 14 is the big night For the 16th Annual Med Center Health Foundation Charity Ball. However, due to COVID-19 this year’s event is virtual.

"Ordinarily the ball is at Sloan Convention Center and we all wear our party earrings and our beautiful gowns. But this year everybody in Bowling Green is invited and it will be virtual. So when you go to the Handbid app or bgcharityball.org you will participate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in a virtual event. During the event, you will see a lot of our auction items. The auction items will be on display along the sides of the screen during the virtual event and you can bid, have fun, laugh with us and be touched by people’s stories with us, and donate with us if you like. So we hope that everybody will come, " said Cara Pitchford, Chairperson for the charity ball.

The auction for the charity ball is also virtual and you can bid on items right now.

“The auction will close at 9 p.m. after the event. There is one item everybody in Bowling Green probably wants which is the cover of the VIP BG Magazine. That is up for auction and it closes today at 5 p.m. because tomorrow the picture will be shot for the December issue,” added Pitchford.

The charity ball supports the Med Center Health Foundation. This foundation allows them to provide healthcare to those who cannot afford healthcare services on their own and 100% of all sponsorship and funds raised will benefit direct patient care at the community clinic and the dental clinic.

“Those clinics serve people who maybe don’t have insurance, maybe they’ve lost their insurance because they lost their job or maybe they can’t afford copays. So we’re there to help people who need some medical help. It can be grownups, it can be children. We have a guardian angel program for children with large illnesses or large problems that are very expensive, and we help them get the things that they need to get back to normal. This year alone, our community has been so generous in supporting this community and dental clinic. The community and dental clinic have expended $1.1 million in value to support people who need help. So I mean, this is people being generous,” added Pitchford.

To bid on auction items or take part in the charity ball on Saturday night

