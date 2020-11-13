A cool but dry forecast as we slide into the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A weak cold front has moved through the region on Friday morning bringing nothing but a wind shift and slightly cooler conditions. More sunshine to top off the work week!

We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, but highs today won't rise all that much despite the sunshine! (WBKO)

Highs on Friday will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s, once again under sunny skies! Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-15 mph during the day.

Saturday will see clouds increase to become mostly cloudy ahead of a warm front which will arrive late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday. Showers are possible on Saturday, though it will be difficult to accomplish in the dry air at the start. We expect showers to develop late Saturday night into Sunday though as a low pressure system moves through the Great Lakes. This system will bring the potential for some strong winds in some showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible. Gusts could reach 35 mph in some showers, so secure anything outside on Saturday before the winds arrive. More showers are expected on Sunday morning before the front passes through around the later morning hours. After this, expect temperatures to drop (similar to Veteran’s Day morning) with breezy conditions continuing.

Chilly air is with us at the start of the week with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s through Wednesday morning with dry conditions. Then temperatures rebound in the mid-to-upper 60s for highs, which is above average for this time of the year. The remainder of the week into the holiday week will see similar conditions, however moisture looks to return to the region so some showers are possible the weekend before Thanksgiving week. As we inch closer towards Turkey Day, we’ll update the forecast so you will know what to plan before the hot meals hit the table! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High 59. Low 36. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 63. Low 55. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming sunny late. Isolated showers possible early. Breezy. High 62. Low 36. Winds W at 16 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 80 (1909)

Record Low Today: 13 (1911)

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Allergy Forecast:

Pollen: Low

Mold: Moderate

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 38

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 49.98″ (+7.58″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

