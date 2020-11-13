Advertisement

Barren Co. Schools extends virtual learning until November 30

Barren County Schools remain all virtual until November 30.
Barren County Schools remain all virtual until November 30.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County School District has announced they will remain closed to in-person learning until Monday, November 30.

The school switched to all virtual learning on October 26 which was only supposed to last until November 2. This is the second extension the district has made during this closure due to the fact that COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise significantly in the county and state of Kentucky.

“Due to continued wide-spread outbreak and high numbers of COVID in our community, we are extending our school closure until the Thanksgiving break. We hope to reopen on Monday, November 30. Teachers will continue to communicate with families regarding distance learning. Please stay safe, BC,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

MORE: Red Zone, cases, quarantine numbers contribute to reasons Barren Co. extended distanced learning

Due to continued wide-spread outbreak and high numbers of COVID in our community, we are extending our school closure...

Posted by Barren County Schools on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Due to continued wide-spread outbreak and high numbers of COVID in our community, we are extending our school closure until the Thanksgiving break. We hope to reopen on Monday, November 30. Teachers will continue to communicate with families regarding distance learning. Please stay safe, BC.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens

Latest News

SAFY of Bowling Green is known for accepting luggage and totes to help children in need around...
SAFY of Bowling Green encourages local adoption during National Adoption Month
Assistant UK football coach John Schlarman dies after cancer battle
Student of the week
Students of the Week are Emory and Callie Duvall
Christmas parade will be held this year
Glasgow Christmas Parade Canceled