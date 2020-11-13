Barren Co. Schools extends virtual learning until November 30

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County School District has announced they will remain closed to in-person learning until Monday, November 30.

The school switched to all virtual learning on October 26 which was only supposed to last until November 2. This is the second extension the district has made during this closure due to the fact that COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise significantly in the county and state of Kentucky.

“Due to continued wide-spread outbreak and high numbers of COVID in our community, we are extending our school closure until the Thanksgiving break. We hope to reopen on Monday, November 30. Teachers will continue to communicate with families regarding distance learning. Please stay safe, BC,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

