Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police arrest man on drug charges
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -On Thursday, the Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police made a traffic stop in Glasgow.
The vehicle was operated Eric Ray Sturgeon of Cave City.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, Sturgeon was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st.
Sturgeon was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense.
A pound of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, two handguns, and cash were found.
Sturgeon was taken to the Barren County Jail.
