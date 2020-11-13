Advertisement

Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police arrest man on drug charges

A man was arrested on drug charges in Glasgow.
A man was arrested on drug charges in Glasgow.(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -On Thursday, the Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police made a traffic stop in Glasgow.

The vehicle was operated Eric Ray Sturgeon of Cave City.

Eric Ray Sturgeon
Eric Ray Sturgeon(BCDC)

According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, Sturgeon was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st.

Sturgeon was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense.

A pound of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, two handguns, and cash were found.

Sturgeon was taken to the Barren County Jail.

