Bowling Green’s Jordan Dingle commits to Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mark Stoops and the Wildcats lock up another top prospect in the bluegrass state. This time its Bowling Green’s three-star Tight End Jordan Dingle.

“I am confident and what they are building up there at Kentucky, and on the academic side of things they fit perfect for what I want to do in my career.”

The 6′5, 235-pound pass-catcher chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.

According to 247 Sports, Dingle is the fourth-ranked player in the state and ranked inside the top 20 nationally at his position. Kentucky now has commitments from six of the top eight players in the bluegrass state.

Jordan will join former Purples standout and current UK freshman Vito Tisdale down in Lexington.

