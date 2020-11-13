Advertisement

Bowling Green’s Jordan Dingle commits to Kentucky

Jordan Dingle picks UK
Jordan Dingle picks UK(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mark Stoops and the Wildcats lock up another top prospect in the bluegrass state. This time its Bowling Green’s three-star Tight End Jordan Dingle.

“I am confident and what they are building up there at Kentucky, and on the academic side of things they fit perfect for what I want to do in my career.”

The 6′5, 235-pound pass-catcher chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt.

According to 247 Sports, Dingle is the fourth-ranked player in the state and ranked inside the top 20 nationally at his position. Kentucky now has commitments from six of the top eight players in the bluegrass state.

Jordan will join former Purples standout and current UK freshman Vito Tisdale down in Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
3 kids test positive for meth, mother charged
BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent School District provides week 11 update

Latest News

Pro Football Hall Of Famer Paul Hornung passes away at age 84
Miami Marlins name Kim Ng as their new General Manager, making her the first woman and first...
Marlins hire first woman GM in MLB history
cade thornton signs with the Aces
Greenwood’s Cade Thornton signs with Evansville baseball program
faith martin south warren
Lady Spartan’s Faith Martin signs with WKU