BWG Airport Taxiway Alpha Project complete

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green – Warren County Regional Airport Board announced Friday morning that the 8.4 million dollar Taxiway Alpha Project was completed and the new taxiway open.

Airport officials said in July that cracks and low spots holding water were making it difficult for aircraft to enter and exit the runway.

“Right now our taxiway is in dire need of rehabilitation, so that’s why they are going to reconstruct the whole taxiway,” said Interim Airport Manager, Susan Harmon at the time. “The Taxiway Alpha project is actually an eight million dollar project, seven million of it is federally funded, then we have five percent state-funded and two and a half that is city and two and a half that is county-funded.”

Officials said the project will make the airport more functional for all types of aircraft.

