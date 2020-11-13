Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver rescued from sinking car by lifeguard with one leg in N.J.

By WCBS staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAYONNE, N.J. (WCBS) - A heroic rescue was caught on camera in New Jersey after a man drove into Newark Bay.

Two people jumped in to help the driver, one of them an amputee with one leg.

It was a moment of panic at Hudson County Park. Visitors witnessed an SUV drive into the water.

But there were two men who wasted no time jumping in. One of those men was 29-year-old Anthony Capuano, a certified swim instructor and lifeguard who did not let having one leg stop him from diving headfirst to help.

“I hopped over the fence, I took off my leg,” Capuano said.

Capuano could be seen within seconds making it to the sinking vehicle.

“He was like, ‘I can’t,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ So I grabbed him,” he said. “He was panicking a little bit, and his body locked up.”

The trained swimmer managed to pull the driver out and back to shore as others stood by waiting to help.

Chopper 2 was flying over the scene as lights from rescue crews nearby shined light on the SUV submerged underwater.

Capuano’s boss said he is proud of his heroics.

“The fact that one of our instructors does what we preach and stand for on a daily basis in a heroic manner, it’s unbelievable,” said Robert Staph, British Swim School. “I’m so proud.”

Witness Helena Biloudeau watched the rescue in awe.

“We were amazed that this man, Anthony, went in there,” she said. “And we learned that Anthony has one leg missing. His physical condition did not stop him.”

It’s something Capuano wants other people like him to keep in mind.

“To my fellow amputees out there, don’t let anything stop you,” he said.

Hudson County Sheriff’s officials say the driver was not injured. They say his gas pedal may have malfunctioned, causing him to go into the water.

