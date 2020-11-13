Greenwood’s Cade Thornton signs with Evansville baseball program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood’s Cade Thornton made things official as he signed his letter of intent to the University of Evansville

Thornton says the aces hope to use him in the outfield and that he will get a chance to compete for some early playing time next year.

Evansville made the connection and locked up Cade’s commitment before the start of the pandemic.

