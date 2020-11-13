Advertisement

Greenwood’s Cade Thornton signs with Evansville baseball program

cade thornton signs with the Aces
cade thornton signs with the Aces(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood’s Cade Thornton made things official as he signed his letter of intent to the University of Evansville

Thornton says the aces hope to use him in the outfield and that he will get a chance to compete for some early playing time next year.

Evansville made the connection and locked up Cade’s commitment before the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election

Latest News

faith martin south warren
Lady Spartan’s Faith Martin signs with WKU
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Zion Harmon of Marshall County High School dribbles with...
4-star Zion Harmon signs with WKU Basketball
WKU Football's Deangelo Malone vs Western Michigan in First Reponder Bowl
DeAngelo Malone Named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week
WKU finally opens season; sweeps UAB
Tops Finally Open Season; Sweep UAB