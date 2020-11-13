Advertisement

Hart County Schools to remain virtual through Thanksgiving break

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hart County Schools released the following statement Friday regarding virtual learning continuing through November 24.

"Due to Hart County’s COVID index being at 50.3 yesterday and following the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s guidelines for “red zone” districts, Hart County Virtual Academy will continue for all students through Tuesday, November 24. Of course, November 25 through 27 is our Thanksgiving break, and there is no virtual school on those days. Our numbers are trending downward, but we are still too far from what constitutes a “red zone” county. We want to do everything we can to assist in keeping our staff, students, and community safe.

“If data allows, we will begin in-person instruction with the green group on Monday, November 30; and with the orange group on Tuesday, December 1.”

