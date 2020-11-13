Holiday downsizing: Some families may have untraditional Thanksgiving meal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With COVID-19 impacting this holiday season, families have been advised to consider spending the holiday in smaller groups and with immediate family members only.

With families celebrating Thanksgiving in smaller groups, some may opt to choose an untraditional Thanksgiving meal this year.

As many families will be celebrating the holidays a bit differently this year, Kroger is preparing a selection of fresh offerings to meet those needs. According to 84.51, Kroger’s data science and analytics firm, 43% of shoppers state that they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with only those in their immediate household.

“We do expect things to look a little bit different this year, certainly as we continue to walk through COVID-19. And our research shows us that 43% of families are just going to stay home and celebrate just with their immediate family, they’re in their household. So we’re trying to make sure that we’ve got different options for folks, they may not be having that 10 or 12, or 15 people gathering. So we want them to have smaller options for just that family of four,” said Corporate Affairs Manager at Kroger, Melissa Eads.

“We have worked really hard to make sure we have different options available. And we have seen you know, a lot of our customers, as they’ve been spending more and more time at home over the last nine months, they found that there’s a joy in cooking that they had forgotten about. So we think they may even be starting some new traditions. And it may not even be a traditional turkey meal that a lot of our customers have this year,” said Eads.

Melissa says Kroger stores are working around the clock to ensure that items are in stock for the holiday season.

“We continue to work closely with all of our manufacturers and our suppliers and just making sure that we keep are able to keep the product on the shelves, and we know that customers are going to be shopping even more as Thanksgiving approaches. And we are working hard to just make sure as soon as our manufacturers get it to our warehouses, we get it to our stores. And as soon as the product gets started stores, we get it on the shelves, we do encourage shoppers, you know, think ahead, plan ahead for your holiday, go ahead and get what you want to put on your Thanksgiving table," said Eads.

"If you can plan ahead by using our free app or our website, think about services that we offer, like the convenience of ordering online and picking up at the store or even having it home delivered. So just making a plan and realizing that you know, there’s a lot of different options for you, our deli has got a bundle deal that they’re doing with just a smaller bone-in turkey breast for a family of four, and you pick two sides, and you can pick that up either hot or cold. That’s one different option. But just trying to make sure that we’re gonna have anything that’s on our customer’s grocery list, we’re working hard to ensure that,” said Eads.

Kroger locations in Bowling Green will remain open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m. to accommodate those last-minute shoppers.

