Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Anne Newton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green native Anne Newton is a dedicated nurse who also wears many hats in life including being a musician and owning a horse farm, Oakwood Farm Riding Academy.

“She has touched so many lives over the years through day camps, summer camps, Girl Scouts, The Kelly Autism Program, through WKU. She has touched a lot of young lives as well as adults with her horses," said Shelley Spivey, daughter.

“The Kelly Autism Program, that was the most rewarding thing. I miss that but it was a great thing I thought. So we don’t do that anymore and I do not think anyone is doing that for KAP which is not good. They like the texture of things and they would come and just put their heads on these ponies and these ponies won’t do a thing. The horses know, they sense kindness,” said Anne Newton, hero.

Not only has Anne changed lives through her work on the farm, but she has also made a lasting impact on the healthcare community through her work as a nurse for over 40 years.

“I have reflected in these COVID times of how hard she is working in healthcare. She is very dedicated to her patients and really works hard to make sure that they get the best care, and especially during COVID. She just has a high work ethic when it comes to her patients and she works really hard," added Spivey.

“I thought by now I would be laid back and retired with somebody waiting on me, but it’s all different and it is okay. It’s just life, you know,” added Anne.

For her years of hard work and dedication to others, we honor Anne Newton as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“A good friend of hers once told her ‘Anne I am really glad you chose life’ and I really am, too. Anne has been a big part of my life since I met her that night there at an open mic. She is just an angel and somebody I can rely upon and somebody I can talk to. I know that is true for so many people here in Bowling Green and just within the area. She is from this area, she grew up here, she is a Bowling Green native and you can definitely tell that. Just all of the great stories that she has about Bowling Green and about the music scene here and how it has come together, and how she has been in and out of these things for so long. On top of that, she has been a nurse for so long. She is taking care of so many people and I think it is fantastic she gets to have the honor of Hometown Hero,” said Chad Singer, friend.

