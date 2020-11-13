Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate a three vehicle collision in Bullitt County

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 4 responded to a three-vehicle collision in Bullitt County.

According to police two vehicles and one passenger car collided on I-65 near the 106-mile marker in Bullitt County around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Kentucky State Police say Charles Harrison Jr. of Nashville was driving a semi-tractor trailer and was trying to merge from the ramp when a commercial box truck hit the back of the tractor-trailer.

A passenger car, driven by Jason Kendrick, attempted to avoid the stopped traffic by switching lanes before it struck the box truck in the back.

Kendrick and his passenger were taken to Jewish South with non-life-threatening injuries, and Harrison was not injured.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

