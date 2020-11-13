Ky. troopers caught illegally buying steroids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An investigation by a news outlet has found that four Kentucky State Police troopers accused of illegally buying testosterone from doctors in Florida were never charged or fired after federal authorities tipped off the agency. Documents and recordings obtained by WDRB-TV show the troopers admitted to obtaining the drugs, but said they didn’t know it was illegal. The news outlet says U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigators tipped off the agency in 2017. Those investigators had said the four troopers were among hundreds getting illegal prescriptions from the “pill mill” operations. The troopers were suspended. Only one remains on the force. The other three eventually resigned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.