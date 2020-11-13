Advertisement

Lady Spartan’s Faith Martin signs with WKU

faith martin south warren
faith martin south warren(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The greatest girls' golfer in South Warren Spartans' history, Faith Martin, is headed down the road to play for Western Kentucky University.

The highly decorated golfer heads to WKU with a number of accolades. This includes five district championships and six appearances at the KHSAA Girl’s State Golf Tournament.

Martin recorded 16 invitational wins and was named to the KY All-state team three years in a row. Martin also won five Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events as a junior golfer.

Martin has had impressive performances on the amateur stage as well, finishing in the top 120 at the 2020 North South Junior Amateur. She finished second at the 2019 Kentucky Junior Am and third in the 2020 event.

Faith will graduate from South Warren early and join the Lady Toppers program in January for the Spring semester.

