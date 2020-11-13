Advertisement

Marlins hire first woman GM in MLB history

Miami Marlins name Kim Ng as their new General Manager, making her the first woman and first...
Miami Marlins name Kim Ng as their new General Manager, making her the first woman and first Asian-American to hold the title.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Kim Ng has become the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues. She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

The team says Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America. She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

