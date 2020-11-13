Mask donations to three school districts by Local Emergency Planning Committee

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County committee donated 2,400 masks to school districts Friday.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) dropped off masks at Glasgow, Barren County, and Caverna schools. The masks were purchased through a local company, TS Printing after the committee received a grant.

“It kind of just gives the kids and staff and parents a reminder that we are doing everything that we can to promote safety in areas that we cannot control such as this," said Candice Baker, spokesperson for LEPC.

An EHS plan is an environment, health, and safety plan created when there is a local emergency.

“We wanted to protect our kids, staff, students, all the people at the school, the best that we came with what we can do because we cannot control this, as we came with an EHS plan, we can’t do an EHS plan for a pandemic.”

The masks are adjustable so they can fit kids of all ages and staff as well.

“These things are not cheap, and so then to do this force, we’re so grateful to them for doing this because we have to pay this money’s out of our own pocket," said John Doyle, Health and Safety consultant with Barren County Schools.

“For the community to come together to provide these, this opportunity for us. And everybody is able to mask up and prevent it is gonna be an outstanding thing for us," said Chad Muhlenkamp, Director of Personnel and Facilities Coordinator with Glasgow Independent Schools.

Barren County said they were purchasing masks through FEMA but after they changed guidelines the district was unable to continue, so the new masks are extremely beneficial.

