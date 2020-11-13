Advertisement

Officials react to canceling of Glasgow Christmas parade

Officials citing increasing cases of COVID-19, they’re cancelling the parade to protect their community.(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Christmas parade is canceled this year.

“It just really seems like the responsible thing to do to cancel the Christmas parade, to make alternate plans for that, we still certainly want people to celebrate," said Tj Samson Regional Hospital Executive Vice President of Marketing, Planning, and Development, Stacey Biggs.

Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Friday, November 13, 2020

“We have numbers that are increasing, especially over the last couple of weeks. And the numbers that we’re seeing are a little bit alarming," said Biggs.

The hospital says they are seeing an uptick in the number of people being admitted with the disease.

“Our COVID units are not maybe quite at capacity at this point. But our COVID units are very busy. Our staff is very busy. And those patients require a very high level of care," said Biggs.

“We had a board meeting. And in that board meeting, we had representatives from the TJ Sampson hospital, who gave a lengthy report to us. And gave us about 2700 reasons on that day. While we probably needed to rethink our decision to have the parade.” said Executive Vice-President/COO of the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce, Ernie Myers.

The chamber of commerce says they are working to plan events that will allow their community to celebrate the holidays socially distanced.

