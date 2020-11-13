Advertisement

Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer Pharmaceuticals released surprisingly positive preliminary data about its experimental coronavirus vaccine this week.

The drugmaker said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Pfizer now hopes to apply for regulatory approval by the end of the month. It’s a process that will take several weeks, according to experts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to distribute 7.6 million doses of the vaccine per day across its two main distribution centers, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and another in Puurs, Belgium.

The company will also distribute from existing centers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Karlsruhe, Germany.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
3 kids test positive for meth, mother charged
Christmas parade will be held this year
Glasgow Christmas Parade Canceled

Latest News

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies
Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
Officials: 2 die in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital