Pro Football Hall Of Famer Paul Hornung passes away at age 84

(WNDU)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Louisville sports commission has announced that College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung has passed away at the age of 84 after a long battle with dementia.

Hornung is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.

Legendary Green Bay Packer Football Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.” Nicknamed “The Golden Boy” due to his blond hair and handsome features, Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame as a quarterback, then was a star halfback and placekicker for the Green Bay Packers team that ruled the NFL in the 1960s. Hornung is a member of the college and pro football halls of fame and the namesake of the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass at St. Louis Bertrand Church in Louisville followed by a private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

