Several KYTC driver licensing offices closed for COVID-19 sanitation
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The following KYTC Driver Licensing Offices are temporarily CLOSED for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff.
The facilities are:
•Bowling Green
•Catlettsburg
•Columbia
•Florence
•Jackson
•Lexington
•Owensboro
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet issuing this statement in a tweet, “we apologize for the inconvenience and continually strive to keep employees and Kentuckians safe. The affected offices will reopen on 11/17. We also will be cooperating with the Kentucky Department of Public Health.”
