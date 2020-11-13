Several KYTC driver licensing offices closed for COVID-19 sanitation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The following KYTC Driver Licensing Offices are temporarily CLOSED for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff.

The facilities are:

•Bowling Green

•Catlettsburg

•Columbia

•Florence

•Jackson

•Lexington

•Owensboro

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet issuing this statement in a tweet, “we apologize for the inconvenience and continually strive to keep employees and Kentuckians safe. The affected offices will reopen on 11/17. We also will be cooperating with the Kentucky Department of Public Health.”

