Advertisement

Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Republicans are grasping for ways to reverse Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin over President Donald Trump, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or voting irregularities in the state. The effort appears aimed at sowing doubt in the election results among Trump supporters ahead of a possible recount.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The state and federal officials and election technology companies who run U.S. elections say in the strongest such statement to date that the Nov. 3 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

The statement emailed to reporters Thursday by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency — which spearheaded federal election protection efforts — comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist without foundation that the election was stolen from him.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” says the statement. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

The statement’s authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State — who run elections at the state level — and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily COVID-19 case total to date
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens

Latest News

COVID sparks new restrictions, "cancel" Thanksgiving
COVID sparks new restrictions, "cancel" Thanksgiving
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) discusses New Member Orientation
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal
Barren County Schools remain all virtual until November 30.
Barren Co. Schools extends virtual learning until November 30