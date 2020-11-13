View From The Hill: WKU’s best donors and volunteers celebrated during Philanthropy week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU President Timothy Caboni started the week by surprising some Philanthropy Award recipients.

“As I began talking to the president about this, we saw as the week approached we saw maybe we could attempt to do this in person. He said let’s do surprise presentations with our folks, particularly here locally on campus.”

The Summit of Excellence awards would typically have been given out during a ceremony the Thursday before Homecoming, but this year called for something different.

“As the Covid 19 pandemic raged on we started thinking creatively how could we take this one-night celebration and extend it an entire week? So Philanthropy week was born.”

"Hey, do you all want to write thank-you notes?

WKU’s Student Alumni Ambassadors help raise awareness among students about the importance of Philanthropy. They too adapted for the pandemic.

“We had decided to move things outside to Centennial Mall, it usually would have been at Downing Student Union.”

“We are having students say thank you for writing and also there’s a way for students to write notes online if that’s more suitable for them obviously with COVID and everything.”

In spite of the challenges of the pandemic, Trabue says spreading the recognition throughout the entire week is a way to pay tribute to supporters who have been right beside WKU every step of the way.

"We have a lot of donors and a lot of volunteers who remain very connected to the institution. They believe in our students and they believe in access and opportunity. They continue to support in whatever way we ask them. "

