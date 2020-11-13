Advertisement

WATCH - Saturday Not Bad, then Comes Wind & Rain!

Winds May Gust to Near 40mph Sunday Morning
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend is off to a quiet start, but a fast-moving front will spread clouds into the region Saturday. That will be followed by showers along with gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday morning!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, with highs remaining seasonable in the lower 60s. Everyone stands a good chance at seeing showers late Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday. Rain won’t amount to whole lot (generally less than .25″), but it’s the WIND that will be the biggest weather issue! Winds may gust to near 40mph early Sunday morning, with gusts remaining in the 20-30 mph range Sunday before winds subside. We will see sunshine return by late Sunday morning as our front quickly moves away.

Fair weather resumes Monday and continues through at least Friday. We’ll see readings dip into the 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday before some warming late week. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Bit Warmer. High 63, Low 55, winds SE-8

SUNDAY: Breezy, AM Showers, Clearing Late. High 62, Low 36, winds W-16, gusts 30

MONDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler. High 60, Low 34, winds NW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1909)

Record Low: 13 (1911)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.17″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 37)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

